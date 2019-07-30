The most important journey for any married man is to build a good rapport with his in-laws. To show them that he is a person worthy enough to be a part of the family. It seems that Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has succeeded well in this. On his birthday, his father-in-law Anil Kapoor wrote him a sweet birthday wish being thankful to have him in their family. Anil Kapoor also added that having Anand in the family had made everyone happier. Notably, Anil Kapoor made it very clear that the tweet was written on behalf of both, him and his wife Sunita.
Check out Anil Kapoor's tweet below:
Well, it seems that this businessman has charmed the Kapoor family and won their hearts. Nevertheless, this is not all. Earlier, Sonam's sister Rhea had also written him a wonderful birthday wish to congratulate him on becoming a part of the Kapoor family madness and that they would be incomplete without him.
Check out Rhea Kapoor's Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to my family @anandahuja I don’t know how you managed it but you’ve poured yourself so naturally into the madness that is the Kapoor clan and we can no longer imagine it without you. It’s crazy to think you haven’t been around this whole time! Happiest birthday to one of the chillest souls on planet earth! Love you so much ❤️ #hujas #everydayphenomenal #bestever
A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor got married in a traditional Sikh wedding in May 2018. The two had been reportedly dating for two years before the marriage. Recently, they even went on a fun holiday trip around Japan in June. In one of their Instagram posts, Sonam called it a late honeymoon and marriage anniversary trip rolled into one. Whatever kind of a trip it is, AK did not hide how much he trusts him with his daughter's safety and care.Read More