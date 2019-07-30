Soheib Ahsan July 30 2019, 2.45 pm July 30 2019, 2.45 pm

The most important journey for any married man is to build a good rapport with his in-laws. To show them that he is a person worthy enough to be a part of the family. It seems that Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has succeeded well in this. On his birthday, his father-in-law Anil Kapoor wrote him a sweet birthday wish being thankful to have him in their family. Anil Kapoor also added that having Anand in the family had made everyone happier. Notably, Anil Kapoor made it very clear that the tweet was written on behalf of both, him and his wife Sunita.

Check out Anil Kapoor's tweet below:

From the day that you came into our lives, you have made our hearts, home and lives happier @anandahuja! Thank you for giving Sunita & me so many reasons to be thankful and proud of you every single day! Happy Birthday beta! We love you with all our hearts! pic.twitter.com/QiG8uyhl08 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2019

Well, it seems that this businessman has charmed the Kapoor family and won their hearts. Nevertheless, this is not all. Earlier, Sonam's sister Rhea had also written him a wonderful birthday wish to congratulate him on becoming a part of the Kapoor family madness and that they would be incomplete without him.

Check out Rhea Kapoor's Instagram post below: