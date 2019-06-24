Ranjini Maitra June 24 2019, 6.00 pm June 24 2019, 6.00 pm

It's been over a year since the sudden demise of Sridevi. But we still find it difficult to accept that she has actually left us. The legendary beauty touched million hearts with her work across Bollywood as well as the Southern industries. Artists like her leave behind a void, not to be fulfilled anytime soon. And in her case, Sridevi was also the most loving wife, a splendid mother and a woman loved by all.

On Monday, Anil Kapoor's wife and Sridevi's sister-in-law Sunita Kapoor took to Instagram to share an emotional throwback photo. The photo has herself, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram Throwback.💔💔💔💔 A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on Jun 24, 2019 at 12:41am PDT

The photo was clicked at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. With everyone wearing a broad, warm smile, what a wonderful frame it made for!

The Kapoors, in February 2018, were in Dubai as Boney Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah tied the knot with girlfriend Antara Motiwala. While Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and younger daughter attended the wedding, elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor stayed back in Mumbai, as she was occupied with her debut film Dhadak. Boney, who returned to Mumbai after the wedding, had plans to fly to Dubai again and surprise Sridevi, on February 24. Incidentally, on the same day, in the wee hours, she was reportedly found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room.

The actor was overjoyed about her daughter also stepping into films, but couldn't be here till Dhadak released. She only watched 25 minutes of Dhadak, and Janhvi later revealed how Sridevi reacted to it.