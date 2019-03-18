Bollywood Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is wholesomely entertaining Divya Ramnani March 18 2019, 10.29 am March 18 2019, 10.29 am

If there’s one actor in Bollywood who has time and again defied the term ‘ageing,’ it has to be the Jhakaas actor Anil Kapoor. The 62-year-old can put all the youngsters to shame and when we talk of youngsters, his nephew Arjun Kapoor is no exception. When we have both Anil and Arjun in the house, it’s clearly chachu Anil, who hogs the limelight. Arjun Kapoor knows that well and is certainly jealous of his chachu’s youth, at least his latest action suggests so.

It all started after Anil Kapoor, who is extra-active on social media these days, took to his Instagram and shared a dashing picture of him with son-in-law, Anand Ahuja. Well, the Nayak actor didn’t hesitate to call himself as one of the ‘boys,’ and, why not? He is clearly ageing backwards! In his caption, Anil called it a ‘Boys Day Out.’ The real fun began after Arjun Kapoor came into the picture and commented. The Panipat actor accused Anil of sucking the youth out of the young people! LOL! Trust Anil Kapoor in having a savage comeback as he replied saying that he has left some ‘youth’ for Arjun chachu since he loves him. Haha!

Well, both Anil and Arjun share more of a friendly bond than that of an uncle-nephew and ever since Arjun was born, Anil has called him chachu. The name stuck to Arjun like glue because even his cousins Sonam and Rhea call him chachu! We absolutely love this banter!

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is prepping up for his upcoming period-drama Panipat. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be next seen in Malang and Takht.