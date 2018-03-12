Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Anil Ambani and Amar Singh receive Sridevi’s body in Mumbai

Veteran actress Sridevi made her final journey back to India on Tuesday evening. Her body was brought back to the country in a chartered plane accompanied by husband Boney Kapoor and step-son Arjun Kapoor. Anil Kapoor along with daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor were present at the airport to receive the body. Among family members, other VIPs present to receive the body were Anil Ambani and Amar Singh.

The mortal remains of the actress is taken to Green Acres in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri, Mumbai where Sridevi spent almost 25 years of her life. Reports state special arrangements, including a decorated corridor has been set-up for the ambulance and accompanying convoy to make an entry.

Indian cinema's first woman superstar, Sridevi met with an untimely death on Saturday, February 22 while on her visit to Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Dubai Prosecutor’s Office has ruled out any foul play in her death and released the body to her family on Tuesday evening. Immediate members of her family took the body from the morgue, got it embalmed and flew back home.

Sridevi leaves behind her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year. In its statement, the family has said that Sridevi's body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala near her home for family, friends and fans to pay their last respects from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm before it is taken for cremation. The statement added that members of the media too can also pay their respects "provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue". The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.