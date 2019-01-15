Ankita Lokhande confirms dating Vicky Jain, says she’s in love

After ruling the small-screen with her remarkable performance in daily soap Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande is all set to foray into films with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is on cloud nine both personally and professionally. Professionally, we know all why. Well, talking about her personal life, after her much-dramatised break-up with ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita was not in a very happy space as she isolated herself from the world of glam. However, with things taking a bright turn, rumours of Lokhande being in a relationship with a Bilaspur-based businessman named, Vicky Jain were doing the rounds.

Now, putting all the speculations to rest, the actor has publicly acknowledged her relationship with Vicky Jain. In an interview with a news daily, Lokhande revealed that she is in love with him and that he is a very nice guy, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.” We await the right time, Ankita! The actor was further quipped about her marriage plans and this is what she had to say, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment.”

View this post on Instagram Really ?? 🤪🤪 A post shared by Vicky Jain (@jainvick) on Sep 15, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

Talking about her debut film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ankita will be seen as Jhalkari Bai in the film. The film also stars Kangana Ranaut, Danny Denzongpa, Richard Keep, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles and will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.