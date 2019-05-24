Ankita Lokhande could get married to a Vicky Jain from Bilaspur

Divya Ramnani May 24 2019, 7.28 pm May 24 2019, 7.28 pm

After ruling the TV industry for several years, Ankita Lokhande made her big film debut with Manikarnika: The Jhansi of Rani. She garnered a lot of praises for her performance in the film. It won’t be wrong to say that Lokhande is on cloud nine both professionally and personally. Well, personally because after her much-dramatised break-up with ex Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita wasn’t in a very happy space as she isolated herself from the world of showbiz. However, with things taking a bright turn, Lokhande once again found love in a Bilaspur-based businessman named Vicky Jain. Now, it looks like the couple is all set to take their relationship a step ahead.

According to reports, Ankita is ready to get married to boyfriend Vicky Jain by the end of this year. The reports further said that Ankita was planning to settle down because she’s in the happiest phase of her life with Vicky. They are deciding on a particular date for the big wedding but sometime around December this year or January 2019 is what they are looking at. Both the families are also happy with their union. Both Ankita and Vicky have reportedly purchased their love-nest as well, which is an 8 BHK flat, in the suburbs of Mumbai. While the apartment is being furnished at the moment, the two are expected to move in after their wedding.

Have a look at Vicky Jain's Instagram post for Ankita Lokhande:

We got in touch with Ankita Lokhande to confirm the same. However, she refused to comment.

Previously, Ankita confessed being in love with Vicky. She said, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.” When asked about her marriage plans this is what she had to say, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment.”