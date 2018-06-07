Ankita Lokhande in love once again, and he is not an actor

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande seems to have found love. The television actress who was in a long and steady relationship with the Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput was staying low for some time both on personal and professional front. But looks like the actress is back with a bang on both the levels.

According to latest reports, the actress is dating a Mumbai based businessman Vicky Jain who is the co-owner of the Mumbai team, in a sports based reality show Box Cricket League.

Reportedly, both Ankita and Vicky reside in the same complex in the city and their close friends are aware of their relationship. The two are said to be pretty serious about each other. And as they live in the same vicinity, they hangout quite often.

Ankita Lokhande became a household name with producer Ekta Kapoor’s hit television show Pavitra Rishta where she fell in love with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The two dated for couple of years before parting ways in 2016.

Ankita after staying low for some time is all set to foray into Bollywood. She will soon be seen making her debut in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.​