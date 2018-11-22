Ankita Lokhande on Manikarnika: It helped me discover the Jhalkari Bai in me

November 22, 2018, marks 188th birth anniversary of Jhalkari Bai. In the upcoming movie, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, a Rani Lakshmibai biopic, Jhalkari Bai’s character is played by none other than the television queen Ankita Lokhande who makes her big screen debut with the film. So, on the birth anniversary of the brave woman, Ankita took to Twitter to share her experience of playing the character.

In her post, Ankita has written about how Jhalkari Bai’s heroism and sacrifices have gone unnoticed. She mentioned how while playing the character she discovered her inner Jhalkari Bai. For the uninitiated, Jhalkari Bai was one of the most important people in Rani Lakshmibai’s life and was a female soldier in the war of 1857 against East India Company. It is said that she used to be the body double for Rani Lakshmibai in wars because of her uncanny resemblance to the queen.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi stars Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmibai. The teaser of the film was released on Gandhi Jayanti this year and it received praises from one and all. It was said that the trailer will be launched on the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai, November 19, but that didn’t happen. Directed by Krish, the movie is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2019. It will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India.