Ankita Lokhande's kissing video with Vicky Jain has made fans go nuts

Darshana Devi April 25 2019, 11.42 pm

TV actor Ankita Lokhande, who recently made her big break into Bollywood, had been in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for a while. Reportedly, the duo’s love blossomed on the sets of television show Pavitra Rishta. However, after dating each other for six beautiful years, the two finally decided to part ways. While Sushant is being linked to B-town actor Kriti Sanon, Ankita has been in the news for her relationship with Mumbai-based businessman Vicky Jain. What has stormed the internet now is Ankita’s lip-locking video with her boyfriend.

Going by Ankita’s IG stories, it appears that the two marked their attendance at a friend’s wedding. In one of the videos, the two are seen swaying to the music and cuddling each other when Ankita suddenly holds him and plants a kiss on his lips. Ankita is seen in a shimmery white sari in it, matched with an embellished blouse and jhumkas. Vicky can be seen in a white kurta. The video has set the internet on fire and fans have been going nuts over the same.

Have a glimpse of Ankita and Vicky’s loved-up moment here:

View this post on Instagram #ankitalokhande with boyfriend #Vicky #kissingvideo A post shared by Chauthi Duniya (@chauthi_duniya) on Apr 25, 2019 at 12:30am PDT

Previously, Ankita opened about her relationship in an interview, saying, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it (marriage) when the time is right." This was amid the reports that the two are tying the knot soon.

Commenting on her marriage rumours, she added, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.”

Ankita was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which starred Kangana Ranaut as the lead.