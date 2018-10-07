Annu Kapoor on Tanushree Dutta: Prove it and it should be solved

While numerous Bollywood actors are coming out in support of Tanushree Dutta who accused Nana Patekar of sexually assaulting her, actor Annu Kapoor thinks the issue should follow a judicial proceeding and not a media trial. This comes in light of Tanushree reopening up about the assault she allegedly faced and discussing it with the press.

“The Home Minister said something very important today. If someone has done wrong, you should file a complaint to the police. Why are you making it a media trial? Then, I start thinking and doubting your intentions. If I have a problem, I will straight away head to the police. The Home Minister really said the right thing. Talk about things with logic. We are neither in favour of anyone nor are we against them. We are with the truth. You prove it and it should be solved. Our Chief Justice and our court are very much in order and strict. We understand we have our problems but we work on them and try to solve it," he said at a press conference.

However, on Saturday, Tanushree reportedly filed a police complaint against Nana at the Oshiwara police station. Earlier, she was slapped with two legal notices from Nana and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who she also accused of harassing her.

"Without knowing the truth, I wouldn’t say who is right and who is wrong. Our former colleague Shiney Ahuja, his career was destroyed after the rape case was filed. Because, the woman filed the complaint. When you talk about it 10 years later, it raises several questions. There are people in support of Nana Patekar. I have even worked with him. My first film that I directed and produced – the main hero of that film is Nana Patekar only. But, I can say that during those times, Nana Patekar would charge Rs 65 lakhs as signing amount after reading the film’s subject and script. Nana Patekar had done my film in Rs 21, 000. I am a direct witness of it and I did not see anything like that. The questions are raised. I am not saying that I am not with Tanushree Dutta. I stand with each and every woman who has been disrespected and she has been harassed. It could be Tanushree or Rakhi Sawant, It doesn’t matter," Kapoor added.

As per Tanushree, she was assaulted by Nana on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008 post which she reported the matter to several organisations including CINTAA but received no help.