Another GOLD for Akshay Kumar, but this time from Instagram!

Actor Akshay Kumar has been on a professional high as his latest films have managed to get the ticket registers ringing. His latest offering is Gold, which saw him portray a Bengali hockey team manager Tapan Das with great elan. The movie which hit the big screens on Independence Day, has been doing well at the ticket box office. The fact that it has earned over Rs 70 crore in the domestic market says it all.

Well, if this victory in the form of Gold wasn’t enough, he has clinched another Gold, this time from Instagram though. Instagram has rewarded him for becoming the first male Bollywood actor to cross the 20 million followers mark on the platform. Sharing a picture on his page with the trophy in his hand, Akshay expresses his happiness by thanking his fans and followers for all the love.

Congratulations Akki! Meanwhile, the actor has a rich bevy of films in the pipeline. He will be seen in the comic caper and multi-starrer flick Housefull 4 which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, then he has Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kesari with Parineeti Chopra.