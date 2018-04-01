Another Khan hits China, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium to release on April 4

Bollywood’s global market is expanding every other day. And China is undoubtedly one of the biggest markets for films. Bollywood’s perfectionist-star Aamir Khan has been smashing box office records in China with movies like Dangal and Secret Superstar. Now it’s time for another Khan to hit China. This time it’s Irrfan Khan. The actor’s 2017 super hit release Hindi Medium, which won many awards and accolades in India, is now all set to hit the Chinese market on April 4 and will be titled as ‘The Starting Line.’

The movie had a satirical take on the current education system in the country. But the fact that it’s also releasing in China, has little Aamir Khan magic in it. Saket Chaudhary, who directed the movie, also agrees on that line. He says that we all owe Aamir Khan and feels if Indian movies have reached the Chinese masses then it’s all because of Aamir Khan.

"I think all of us owe Aamir Khan for showing an initiative and vision in taking Hindi cinema to a new and large audience. Without Dangal, the Chinese audience may not have been familiar with the new Hindi cinema emerging here that blends entertainment with strong social themes," Chaudhary told IANS in an email interview.

"Secret Superstar has established that even smaller Hindi films have an opportunity there. We would like Hindi Medium to do well and continue the trend. We are a continuation, not a competition," he added.

The film's team is also surprised with the similarities between Indian and Chinese parents. "Both have an obsession with education as a means of social mobility and also their desire to learn English in order to be a part of the global economy. So we are excited to see how the Chinese audience connects," said the director.

Hindi Medium now becomes the third Hindi film to release in pan-China this year after Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.