Another star in the making as Salman introduces a fresh face, Zaheer Iqbal

Superstar Salman Khan has always been the frontrunner when it comes to launching new talent. Be it someone within the industry or even a complete outsider, Bhai is there for anyone who even has a spec of talent to flaunt. Now he is at it again. On Wednesday, he shared a picture from his old days wherein he held a little boy in his arms. He had shared the picture announcing that he would be launching the little guy and revealing who he is.

And as promised, Salman has shared the newbie’s pictures on his social media pages. The guy’s name is Zaheer Iqbal and he looks drop-dead gorgeous. With those green eyes and handsome looks, the guy seems like a star in the making already. He doesn’t hail from a film family, yet he enjoys a massive following on social media and amongst his followers happen to be Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and the star’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Check out the picture post here:

This is indeed a BIG NEWS right now. Let’s give you’ll a little tidbit on to how Salman spotted Zaheer. Well, he spotted the man at his sister’s wedding doing a stage performance. At that moment itself, Salman decided that he had to launch Zaheer in a project soon.

Salman’s banner SKF Films (Salman Khan Films) will be producing the movie along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. The leading lady opposite the debutant is yet to be finalised. Watch this space for more details on the project.