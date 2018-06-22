Anukreethy Vas: Bollywood is not really on my mind

19-year-old Anukreethy Vas is the talk of the entire country. The young lady from Tamil Nadu was recently announced as the Miss India World 2018 winner in the month-long beauty peagent. In the 55th Miss India beauty pageant, Anukreethy came out winner followed by first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and second runnerup Shreya Rao from AndhraPradesh.

“It’s really fascinating and it’s so surreal as it’s every girl’s dream in India to be one. Now that I have got it, I am so very excited and happy about it. More than that I am honored and proud to represent India and called Miss India in a foreign country is so great. I cannot ask for more.”

Of all the Miss Indias’ till date, Anukreethy says that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra have inspired her the most. “I think from Aishwarya, Miss India became popular, the way she carried herself then and even the time when she carried herself after Miss World. Not many Miss India’s are even remembered but she made it to our hearts,” she said. The newly crowned Miss India couldn’t stop praising the Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra for her achievements.

“She just proved every taboo wrong. She went to Hollywood. She just broke every stereotype. She proved Indians can be anywhere and can do anything and are best in anything and everything. She inspires us a lot,” she added.

Beauty pageants open doors to movies, especially Bollywood. But looks like Anukreethy has some other plans, “Now that I have got Miss India World, the next is, of course, Miss World and it’s a great responsibility for me because after 17 years the crown has come back to India and it’s my responsibility to keep it back. I am just focusing on that now and not thinking about anything else. After that maybe or maybe not, I am not sure where my life will take me.”

With Manushi winning the international pageant last year, we asked if the 19-year-old was under some pressure to perform and this is what she had to reply, “Actually the pressure hasn’t really gone up neither down. With Manushi by my side, she is there to motivate me as my mentor and she is supporting me in every possible way.”

Well looks like Anukreethy, despite being just 19-years-old is confident and ready to take the world. We wish the newly crowned beauty and hope she makes India proud at the International level.