Soheib Ahsan June 28 2019, 7.31 pm June 28 2019, 7.31 pm

It is a common saying that one cannot leave their roots behind and that has often proved to be true. The same can be said of National School of Drama alumni, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. On Friday the two performed in a play called, Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha directed by Rakesh Bedi in Gurgaon in a DLF Club. Anupam Kher posted a video of themselves just before the play asking fans to wish them luck. While Rakesh Bedi expressed excitement for the play, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher claimed to be feeling very nervous.

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta have been performing the play for the past few weeks in multiple cities. During this time Anupam Kher also performed in an autobiographical play called, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai in Mumbai which Neena Gupta helped him prepare for.

Anupam Kher was a student in the National School of Drama in 1978. He also served as its chairperson from 2001 to 2004. Apart from this, he has also played a few roles in international television series. In the film industry, Anupam Kher was last seen portraying Manmohan Singh in a film titled The Accidental Prime Minister. He has one upcoming project called, One Day: Justice Delivered that will release on July 5. Neena Gupta is an actress and a television director who has acted in a variety of films and shows. She was last seen in the film, Badhaai Ho. Her upcoming projects include Gwalior. She will also be appearing in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi playing the role of protagonist Akshay Kumar's mother.