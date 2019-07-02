Darshana Devi July 02 2019, 11.38 am July 02 2019, 11.38 am

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is widely adored for his super cool daddy roles, is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry. From Kajol to Parineeti Chopra, the actor has essayed the Papa role a large number of times and aced it! But besides his acting skills, one thing that has also remained constant is his fitness level. He is 64 and still shells out major fitness goals! On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media handle to share a workout video of himself from the gym, along with one more well-known celebrity.

Kher was joined by the former cricketer and Bigg Boss contestant Sreesanth and in the video shared by the actor, the two can be seen carrying out plank exercise. The clip starts with Sreesanth and then moves on to Kher who asks him to stop in the 199th second and they finally stop when it’s 200. “Now that’s a challenge for you,” Sreesanth tells his followers and Kher repeats after him. Going by the caption, it seems that the two challenged each other in completing the 200-seconds plank workout and Kher called it a ‘pleasure’ to work out with the player. “I love the way his body and mind think,” he added.

Take a look at Kher’s post here: