Priyanka Kaul July 02 2019, 11.54 am July 02 2019, 11.54 am

It’s a proud moment for the nation as four personalities from the Hindi film industry were invited to be a part of the members at the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences, for the year 2019. The honorary organisation is famous for the Academy Awards, or more popularly known as the Oscars. The four chosen were actor Anupam Kher, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap and Ritesh Batra, who made his directorial debut with the feature film The Lunchbox.

An ecstatic Anurag Kashyap took to his twitter handle to share this good news among his fans and followers.

According to the recent statistics, the member-list that was released on Monday had 29% people of colour, which is an 8% rise since 2015. 21 among those who were sent the invites had already won an Academy Award and 82 of them had been nominated for the same in the past.

The invitation to be a part of the members-committee is given only to the Board of governors. New members are considered in the spring season, every year. Also, once an artist is taken on board, he/she continue to be a part, whether or not they have a successful career later in life.