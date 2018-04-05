Anupam Kher begins shooting for The Accidental Prime Minister in London

On Monday, April 2 the principal photography of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ kicked off in London. The upcoming political drama is based on the book by Sanjaya Baru. The film features Anupam Kher in the titular role and traces the political career of the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. The striking resemblance between the former PM and Mr Kher has been the talk of the town since the first poster of the movie came out.

“The opportunity to portray a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of the 24/7 media era, and the world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalising this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality,” Kher was quoted by a popular daily.

Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India’s Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte & produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru’s book with the same title. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0deopR3GYx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2018

The movie is being directed by debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, while ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta dons the hat of the creative producer. ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ also features Akshaye Khanna essaying the role of Sanjaya Baru, who was the former media advisor to the PM. The script of the movie has been penned down by Mayank Tewari, who recently clinched the Asian Film Awards for India’s official Oscar’s entry, Newton.

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra will be seen playing the character of Priyanka Gandhi in the film. “Yes, I have been approached to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. We are still working on the look and once that is done and we are satisfied with it, we’ll start the shoot. That’s what the production house and the makers have been thinking. I am beyond excited to play this role. It is important that we get the look right because a lot of characters from this movie are real people from our system,” Aahana had told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.

Produced by Bohra Bros, the film is slated to release on December 21, 2018.