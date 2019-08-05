Hum Aapke Hain Koun is an important milestone in the history of Bollywood. Not only did the film win numerous national awards, but it was also loved by a number of audiences. Celebrating the film's 25 year anniversary, actor Anupam Kher tweeted in its memory. He congratulated director Sooraj Barjatya on making such an iconic film. He also congratulated Rajshri Productions. Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane and Reema Lagoo were also a part of the film.
Interestingly the film was an adaptation of Rajshri Productions' 1982 film titled Nadiya Ke Paar. The film's story was the same and was based on the first half of a Hindi novel by Keshav Prasad Mishra called Kohbar Ki Shart. While both these films are based on the first half of the novel, its second half saw the remaining characters die due to an unexplained illness leaving only the younger brother alive and alone. Hum Aapke Hain Koun was also remade into a Telugu film titled Premalayam.
Director Sooraj Barjatya claims to have spent around a year and nine months working on the screenplay of the film. It seems that the effort and patience paid off. This was the first film to earn more than Rs. 100 crores domestically. it was the highest-grossing Indian film after Sholay in 1975. Around 2 years after its release the film's earnings crossed Rs. 200 crores. Reviewers defined the film as one that bridged the gap between traditionalism and modernization. It won National Film Awards and Screen Awards in the categories of best film, actress, director, choreography, and screenplay. It even won a special mention award for Lata Mangheskar's singing skills. She sang eleven out of fourteen songs in the film.