Soheib Ahsan August 05 2019, 6.21 pm August 05 2019, 6.21 pm

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is an important milestone in the history of Bollywood. Not only did the film win numerous national awards, but it was also loved by a number of audiences. Celebrating the film's 25 year anniversary, actor Anupam Kher tweeted in its memory. He congratulated director Sooraj Barjatya on making such an iconic film. He also congratulated Rajshri Productions. Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane and Reema Lagoo were also a part of the film.

Check out Anupam Kher's tweet:

Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun pic.twitter.com/q0HdWQRfEY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 5, 2019

Interestingly the film was an adaptation of Rajshri Productions' 1982 film titled Nadiya Ke Paar. The film's story was the same and was based on the first half of a Hindi novel by Keshav Prasad Mishra called Kohbar Ki Shart. While both these films are based on the first half of the novel, its second half saw the remaining characters die due to an unexplained illness leaving only the younger brother alive and alone. Hum Aapke Hain Koun was also remade into a Telugu film titled Premalayam.

Check out Rajshri Productions' tweet:

#HumAapkeHainKoun has won hearts over the years with it's depiction of pure emotions and family values on the celluloid. As we celebrate #25Years of this iconic film today. Here's a video to take you down memory lane - https://t.co/ugGhvMwcEQ#ReliveRajshri pic.twitter.com/iHRsuhGlwa — Rajshri (@rajshri) August 5, 2019