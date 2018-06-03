Anupam Kher completes 37 years in Mumbai, marks the same with a special act

37 years ago, a man came to Mumbai with the dream of achieving something big, and today, is he a successful actor with two National Awards and eight Filmfare Awards in his bag. Well, we are talking about none other than Anupam Kher. At the age of 28, the actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Saaransh. At such a young age, Anupam Kher played the role of an old man. Nothing, but pure thirst for the craft of theatre and acting, drove him.

And today, as the actor completes 37 years in Mumbai, and as a Thank You gesture to the city, he travelled in Mumbai local from VT to Bandra. Kher on his Instagram posted a video from VT station. Check it out here:

Kher’s first film Saaransh had also completed 34 years of its release on May 25 and the actor had posted a video thanking Mahesh Bhatt and his fans.

Kher’s amazing craft will next be seen in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister which is a based on the life of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. A few pictures and the videos from the sets of the film are out and Kher ditto looks like Manmohan Singh.

We are thankful to have an artiste like you, Mr. Kher, amongst us. May you keep on astounding us with your acting skills, forever, and create a legacy that’s hard to fill in.