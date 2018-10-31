Anupam Kher gives up FTII chairmanship for New Amsterdam

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took over the reins of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) as the chairman in October last year (2017). While the reports earlier read that the position was handed over to him with great expectations, the actor has resigned from it citing his acting commitments. Kher took to Twitter to announce the same.

It has been an honour, a privilege & a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious @FTIIOfficial. But because of my international assignments I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation. Thank you. 🙏 @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/lglcREeYM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 31 October 2018

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kher mentioned that he needed to spend time in the United States for ‘nearly nine months between 2018 and 2019 and then for a similar period for a minimum of three years more’ due to his commitments to an international TV show and hence would not be able to give enough time to FTII.

His resignation came a day after he chaired the first meeting of FTII Society which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The meeting also had the attendance of actor Divya Dutta, TV producer BP Singh and academician Archana Rakesh Singh among other nominated members.

Kher is currently busy shooting for his American TV show New Amsterdam, the shooting for which is taking place in New York. Coming to the film world, he will be next seen in The Accidental Prime Minister, a film which is based on the life story of Manmohan Singh.