Anupam Kher: History will not misjudge Manmohan Singh

One of the most polished actors in Bollywood, Anupam Kher will soon be seen essaying the role of Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister. With all the pictures that have come in so far, the actor has been lauded for the striking resemblance he shares with the former Prime Minister. Mr Kher recently shared a BTS video from the sets of the film which sees him with German-born actress Suzanne Bernert who plays the role of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Just after the BTS video, Anupam also posted another video which was all about the wrap of the film. For the uninitiated, The Accidental Prime Minister is a flick based on the book of the same name, penned by Sanjay Baru, who was a media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008. Sharing that it is a film wrap, Kher empahised on the fact that history will not misjudge the former PM. Well, we hope that the perception about India’s ‘silent PM’ will change.

Introducing the entire political cast of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. The first of its kind motion picture from India. There are so many people behind our passionate effort. But our director @GutteVijay has really worked hard. Hope you love our labour of love.🙏@TAPMofficial pic.twitter.com/P7jeiTJXtd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 23, 2018

Earlier, Anupam Kher had shared the looks of the other star-cast of the film and on and off, the veteran actor has been sharing tit-bits about this political saga on social media. Looks like he is quite excited for this one!

