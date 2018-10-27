image
Saturday, October 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Anupam Kher: History will not misjudge Manmohan Singh

Bollywood

Anupam Kher: History will not misjudge Manmohan Singh

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 27 2018, 1.24 pm
back
Anupam KherBollywoodEntertainmentManmohan SinghSuzanne BernertThe Accidental Prime Minister
nextKarwa Chauth 2018 special: Abhishek Bachchan proves to be the perfect husband
ALSO READ

Sonali Bendre is beautiful and courageous in these pics shared by Anupam Kher

Rishi Kapoor hangs out with Anupam Kher in New York, looks fit

Sonali Bendre has a special someone looking out for her in NY