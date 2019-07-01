Divya Ramnani July 01 2019, 7.42 pm July 01 2019, 7.42 pm

Not very long ago, Dangal actor Zaira Wasim announced her separation from the film industry citing religion as the reason. Her statement created havoc and had netizens divided over various opinions. While some were in Zaira’s support, a lot of people criticised the actor for mixing her profession with religion. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher was at a press conference when he was quizzed about Zaira Wasim’s decision to retire from the film industry and he had a very sensible stance on this matter.

The Wednesday actor believes that it’s very unfortunate but, at the same time, he respects Zaria’s decision... He was quoted as saying, "I think it's a tragedy. I think it's a tragedy that a 16-17 years old girl has to take a decision like that. I do respect her sentiments, I do respect that it's her individual choice. But as a person I feel sad she had to take a decision like this of her flourishing career. On the one hand, we talk about women empowerment and on the other hand we say that it's not like that. Personally, I feel she should not have done that. But she is an independent girl and our country gives everybody a fundamental right to choose what they want to choose."

Have a look at Zaira Wasim's official announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:54pm PDT

Anupam Kher further added, “But the fact that she has gone all out to sort of say that I am doing it for religion or something like that… it’s a certain amount of tilt which has gone into it. She is most welcomed to take her decision. I felt sad when I read that. I felt that somewhere, she had to take that decision. It is not her decision.”