Anupam Kher jets off to NY to be a neurosurgeon in New Amsterdam

Actor Anupam Kher’s upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister, has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, thanks to his impeccable resemblance with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the posters. And now, the veteran actor is all set for his next. The 63-year-old is all set to play a neurosurgeon in an international medical drama series called New Amsterdam.

Day 1: Work starts in #NewYorkCity. The series i am working in is called #NewAmsterdam. It is a medical drama, which premiers on 25th Sept. at 10pm on @nbc. I play #DrAjayKapoor, a Neurosurgeon in it.🤓😊 @NBCNewAmsterdam #IndianActorInAmerica #ShimlaKaBittu #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/wFtiNOaYax — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 24, 2018

As per the reports, American actor Ryan Eggold is also a part of this series and he will essay the character of Dr. Max Goodwin, the new and young medical director who is on a mission to trash the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

Besides Anupam and Eggold, the cast also includes Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

On the other hand, Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister is based on the book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru and focuses on the operations of Manmohan Singh, alleging that the then PM was never fully in control of his cabinet. The political drama will see Anupam as Dr. Singh, German actor Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Ahana Kumra as Priyanka and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi. It’s slated to release on December 21.