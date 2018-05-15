home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Anupam Kher misses out on BAFTA award, but shares his speech online

First published: May 14, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Updated: May 14, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Bollywood star Anupam Kher was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor at the British Academy Television Award (BAFTA) but unfortunately, he missed out on it. His role in The Boy with the Topknot had received attention worldwide though the award was given to Brian F O’Byrne for Little Boy Blue. Anupam was obviously shattered. But instead of putting up tantrums, the veteran actor revealed his speech that he had prepared, to be shared if had won the award.

Anupam thanked BAFTA for nominating him for the award. He said that it was a great honour for him – a boy educated in Hindi medium from a small Indian town. He even added that his father worked at the Forest department as a clerk. “It’s a fantastic achievement to be nominated amongst some of the top actors in the world,” Anupam said in a video on Twitter.

“Thank you to the Indian film industry for giving me wonderful opportunities... I was not announced the winner among the four nominees this evening, but, nevertheless, I feel humbled and honoured. There’s always a next time,” he added.

The 2018 BAFTA awards happened at the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 13. Sean Bean was announced as the Best Actor for his performance in Broken while Molly Windsor won the Best Actress award for the film Three Girls. Vanessa Kirby was the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Crown.

