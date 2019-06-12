Priyanka Kaul June 12 2019, 8.21 pm June 12 2019, 8.21 pm

Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh were one of the finest actors of the Bollywood industry. The duo had made all of us giggle with their chemistry in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as Mr Malhotra and Ms Braganza. And when they came together on The Kapil Sharma Show, some interesting revelations were made. They starred together in 1989 movie Ladaai. The movie’s director Deepak had planned for a kiss sequence. However, the actress was uncomfortable with the idea of it, since she had never performed an on-screen kiss before.

The actress said, “When we were shooting for the film ‘Ladaai’, Deepak planned a kissing sequence between me and Anupam. When I got to know this, I was nervous as I’d never done an on-screen kissing scene before.” She further added, “I called Deepak and informed him that I won’t be able to do it, but then I don’t know what made Deepak remove the sequence completely.” A statement from the channel said the actress wasn’t aware that Anupam Kher had already convinced the director to remove the whole sequence. This moved the actress.

Archana then took a dig on him and asked whether he got the scene removed because he feared his wife Kirron Kher! Anupam Kher proved to be a true gentleman as he replied, “I wasn’t fearing Kirron… but considering you weren’t comfortable doing so, I requested Deepakji to remove it completely.”