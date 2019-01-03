Anupam Kher raises concern on why The Accidental Prime Minister trailer is missing from YouTube

Bollywood and controversies are BFFs. When the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher, a film based on a novel by former PM Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru, was out it created quite a political stir. Now, the film is another controversial puddle but for a different reason. After the trailer, many Congressmen demanded the producers for a special screening of the same. However, Anupam Kher had opined that only if Dr. Manmohan Singh requests for the screening, he will get it. The movie's trailer was also trending on YouTube.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the trailer is nowhere to be found just a few days after its launch. Netizens highlighted this concern to Anupam Kher who then took to Twitter and quizzed YouTube about the missing trailer. He posted a message on Twitter with screenshots as proof. Have a look:

When we tried to reach actor Anupam Kher to get his quote on why is his upcoming film's trailer was missing from YouTube, the veteran star was unable to answer. Apart from Anupam Kher, this political drama also stars Akshaye Khanna in the role of the media advisor-author, Sanjaya Baru. The movie is slated to release on January 11, 2019.