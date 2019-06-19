Soheib Ahsan June 19 2019, 6.35 pm June 19 2019, 6.35 pm

Dilip Kumar may have not appeared on the big screen for a while now but his amazing work and spirit still reverberates through the minds of those who were fortunate enough to work with him. One such example is Anupam Kher. On Wednesday, Anupam posted a still from Subhash Ghai’s Karma reminiscing the first day he met Dilip Kumar. He remembers how nervous he was to be in the same frame as the legend and it was only a simple pat on the back from Dilip Kumar that helped Anupam Kher relax.

Karma released on August 8, 1986. The plot revolved around the character of Dilip Kumar who played a jail warden who successfully reformed criminals. Anupam Kher played the role of a prisoner who destroys the prison and kills the officer’s family. Fuelled by a hunger for revenge, Dilip Kumar’s character recruits three criminals played by Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah and Anil Kapoor to help the former hunt down Anupam Kher’s character. The film was a huge success at the box office earning Rs. 7 crores in India and a total of Rs 14 crores worldwide. Other prominent cast members included Dara Singh, Sridevi and Shakti Kapoor. Subhash Ghai himself made a cameo appearance in the film as a pedestrian. The music for the film was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar sang for some songs in the film. Karma was jointly written by Sachin Bhowmick, Subhash Ghai and Kader Khan. The cinematography was done by Kamalakar Rao and editing by Waman Bhonsle and Gurudutt Shirali. The film's distribution was taken care of by Mukta Arts Ltd. and Lousanne Films.