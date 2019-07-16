Ranjini Maitra July 16 2019, 2.30 pm July 16 2019, 2.30 pm

'Rags to riches' isn't just a proverb, many have lived it. There are plenty of examples in Bollywood where actors have carved their way through poverty and other hardships. One such example is Anupam Kher who made it as one of the most acclaimed actors of the industry. In a long interview with Humans of Bombay, Kher recalled his early days, and also shared how he once stole Rs 100 and was headed to Chandigarh to enroll himself to an acting class!

"I loved being on stage & wanted to act full time. I saw an Ad for a course in Chandigarh & needed Rs100 for the audition. I stole it from my mom & told her I was going for a picnic. Thankfully, I was accepted! So I went to Chandigarh to study acting," he said.

Kher taught at a drama school in Mumbai for no salary and a small room to stay at. This was while he continued to audition for films and perform in plays. It took a while before he bagged his debut film Saaransh which later got him the Filmfare Award for Best Debut.

"I got money & a place to stay. But later, I was told I was replaced. I called Mahesh Bhatt & he said it was true. I couldn’t take it & decided to go home.

But first, I met Mahesh Bhatt & told him no one would play the part better than me–he was making a mistake. So he told the producers he wouldn’t make the film without me–he saw the vigour with which I wanted to act," the actor shared.