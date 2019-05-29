Anupam Kher runs into his ‘favourite’ Kangana Ranaut at the airport

Debanu Das May 29 2019, 12.02 am May 29 2019, 12.02 am

Celebs at the airport is not a new sight. But celebs running into each other at the same location doesn’t happen every day. The fiery Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher bumped into each other at the Mumbai airport on May 27. Pictures of the sudden meeting of the two actors went online and have been generating a lot of positive comments. Kher was humble in his caption, calling Kangana his ‘favourite.’

Following Anupam’s sharing of the image on Instagram, the Manikarnika actress commented that it is a ‘pleasure to meet like-minded people.’ Kangana went on to add that Kher understands art and is able to match her wavelength, before finally saying that the senior actor ‘always makes my day.’ According to reports, Kangana was returning to Mumbai from a yoga retreat in Coimbatore. Kangana made use of the yoga centre to relax. She also had a special screening of Manikarnika there.

Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya where she stars along with Rajkummar Rao. The film releases on July 26. The film was supposed to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, but after much speculation, the makers decided to shift the release date. Super 30 will now release on July 12. Kangana also has another film in the pipeline titled Panga. Panga is still being worked on and will be releasing on January 24. It will be clashing with Street Dancer 3D, which stars Tiger Shroff.

As for Anupam, he is currently awaiting the release on his next film, One Day: Justice Delivered. Anupam is often seen praising Kangana on social media. Recently, a BTS video of Kangana on a mechanical horse went viral and he became the butt of trolls. Kher stepped up in her defence, as did a couple of other actors.