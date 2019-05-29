  3. Bollywood
Anupam Kher runs into his ‘favourite’ Kangana Ranaut at the airport

Bollywood

Anupam Kher runs into his ‘favourite’ Kangana Ranaut at the airport

Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut catch up at the airport.

back
Anupam KherKangana ranautManikarnikaMental Hai Kya
nextPanga: Kangana Ranaut goes into ‘Kabaddi’ mode in this latest still

within