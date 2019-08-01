Soheib Ahsan August 01 2019, 10.26 am August 01 2019, 10.26 am

When it comes to famous and well-known people, there's usually a story behind them. A story of something they did or tried that made them who they are today. It is that idea that has led a number of sportspersons and celebrities having their autobiographies published. The latest one to join this list is Anupam Kher. His autobiography is titled Lessons Life Taught me, Unknowingly. On Thursday he shared a message from the book talking about the thoughts that brought him where he is today. He ended the message encouraging people to do the same.

He starts the video by talking about how he grew up in a small house with big dreams. He further adds that his basic philosophy was to not repeat what others had done but instead try what they had not. Towards the video's end, Kher states that he is unique and one of a kind. He ends the video by telling the viewers that they are unique as well and should think about it.

On the work front, Anupam Kher is currently occupied in New York shooting for American medical drama television series titled New Amsterdam. He has been a part of the show's primary cast since its inception in 2018. He is currently shooting for the second season of the show which is set to premiere in September.

Check out Anupam Kher's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram Arms and the Men.😍🤓😎 @nbcnewamsterdam @michael_slovis @ryaneggold A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Jul 31, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT