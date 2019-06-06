Ranjini Maitra June 06 2019, 9.57 pm June 06 2019, 9.57 pm

We recently showed you a photo of Akshay Kumar daringly driving a car while possibly shooting for an action sequence. The other time, he was hanging from a helicopter. All this is thanks to his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. In Rohit Shetty's cop film, Akshay will be seen packing a powerful punch. On Wednesday, he had a visitor. And the visitor, a much older man, and an actor NOT known for his action skills decided to turn a little adventurous as well. We are talking about Anupam Kher.

It so happened that Kher took a scooter taxi ride to see Akshay at his hotel in Pattaya. He must have been in love with his night ride and decided to take a selfie video. "I am going to meet my friend Akshay Kumar in his hotel. He is shooting for his film Sooryavanshi here in Pattaya. My friend is taking me there in a scooter, and I am loving it. If I had any hair left, they'd be talking to the breeze by now," he is heard saying. "But just in case you are thinking I will keep taking this video till I reach Akshay's room, that's not happening! I am going to get down here," he adds.

Akshay, who was pleasantly surprised to see him, later took to Twitter to tell Kher the same.

Trust you to do something so spontaneous my friend, took me completely by surprise and a very pleasant one 😁 Big hug https://t.co/ZH9drTtJWa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 6, 2019

Akshay and Anupam are old friends who keep catching up. Just a couple of weeks ago, the two, along with another friend Raza Murad, were seen chilling together and shared a happy picture.