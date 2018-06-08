Anupam Kher to be honoured with Outstanding Achievement award at IIFA 2018

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Achievement award at this year's IIFA, for his noteworthy contribution to cinema. Kher's enviable biography suggests he has worked over 500 films across languages and countries, in his career that spans over three decades. The actor humbly thanked IIFA for recognising his work and choosing him for the prestige.

“Thank you IIFA for acknowledging my achievements in Cinema. I am privileged to be a part of our film industry, which has been so generous in the showing of love and warmth upon me. My 34 years of work has helped me achieve great milestones and at a time when actors my age are offered the Lifetime Achievement Award, I prefer to ride on another 34 years exploring new and exciting opportunities in Indian and international Cinema. I am humbled and happy to be the recipient of this award instituted by IIFA,” the actor said, in his statement.

“With every such award comes a sense of responsibility which I promise to be committed to, in our industry and also, as a representative of our country in the international arena,” he added.

This year's IIFA will take place in Bangkok and Kher will be receiving the honour on 24th June during the celebration.