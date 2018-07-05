Anupam Kher wraps up Delhi schedule of The Accidental Prime Minister amidst a nostalgia ride

Actor Anupam Kher completed filming of the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister and is keen on the last schedule. Anupam will play the role of former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in the film and shared a picture from the sets, on Twitter.

The Delhi schedule of our film #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting. (#NationalSchoolOfDrama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank You DELHI.🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/vgG6KtgsUc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 5, 2018

The 63-year-old tweeted that shooting for the film was a learning experience for him. He also added that he was nostalgic about shooting in Delhi as he is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. The Accidental Prime Minister is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, who is a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh.

Thank you the staff, the management and the general manager Mr. #VijayWanchoo of the hotel @imperialdelhi for your warmth and hospitality during my stay for the shoot of our movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. You people are the best.🙏👍 @TAPMofficial pic.twitter.com/Bj2rwxSdoh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 5, 2018

The film will have Akshaye Khanna playing the role of Baru, and Divya Seth Shah takes the role of the former prime minister’s wife Gursharan Kaur. The Accidental Prime Minister is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, who is a debutant. Hansal Mehta serves as the creative producer. Written by scriptwriter Mayank Tewari, the film is produced by Bohra Bros and is scheduled to release on December 21.

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on the life of Singh, the economist who became a politician and then finally led the country from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance government.