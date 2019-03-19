Anupam Kher's film on 26/11 attacks pulled down from New Zealand theatres after firing in mosques

Recently, a sudden attack carried out by a gunman at two mosques of Christchurch city in New Zealand put the world in shock. The attack claimed around 50 lives and injured many others. It is being assumed an act of religious terror and the world stands with the nation at such a time of crisis. Meanwhile, Hotel Mumbai, a film on the 26/11 terror attack starring a number of Indian actors, has been pulled down from theatres in New Zealand.

The decision was taken as a gesture of respect to the lives that were lost or endangered. "After consultation with local exhibition partners, the decision was made to suspend the film out of respect for a country in mourning," a statement from Icon Film Distribution read. As per reports, all promotional activities, as well as advertisements, have been stopped as well. Hotel Mumbai stars Anupam Kher, Suhail Nayaar and Dev Patel among a bunch of other actors. It is directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras.

Hotel Mumbai is a narration of the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai that killed more than 150 lives and left many injured. Taj Hotel, located by the sea in the Southern neighbourhood of Mumbai, was the worst affected place. The film revolves around the hotel staff who put their own lives to risk while trying to ensure that their guests were safe.

"Thank you, Anthony, for making this movie. This film is a tribute to everybody who has lost a dear one anywhere in the world," Anupam Kher had said, at the film's Toronto Premier.