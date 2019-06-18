Ranjini Maitra June 18 2019, 11.33 pm June 18 2019, 11.33 pm

Anupam Kher is a man who hasn't let the energy and curiosity die with his age. In case you remember, a few weeks back, he decided to surprise his friend Akshay Kumar by dropping in at his Pattaya hotel. But instead of riding a car, he decided to take a scooter taxi. No wonder Akshay was left amused! It is the same with his fitness journey as well. At 64, many might stop taking fitness seriously, but Kher is just the opposite.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself immersed in a session of boxing. "If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope," part of his captions reads, as he quotes Barrack Obama. It is indeed commendable how he makes sure he keeps himself fit.

A couple of days ago, the veteran actor shared a video of himself working his back at the gym.

A couple of years ago, Kher went through a commendable transformation, losing over 10 kgs. Fitness trainer Anthony Jadhav came to his aide in the journey. Kher took Anthony to America when he was touring abroad for a play.

"Every few years, I decide to do something different, be it with my work or this. When I turned 60, I wanted to do something impossible. My challenge was to make this possible. When I was 28 years old, I played a 60-year-old man in one of my films (Saaransh; 1984) and I now want to do an action film. This is just my desire; it’s not like I’ve been offered anything as yet,” he said, at an old interview.