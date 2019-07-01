In Com Staff July 01 2019, 11.44 pm July 01 2019, 11.44 pm

Anupriya Goenka is a popular face in the film industry. In the past, she has been a part of several popular films and web series. Talking about her latest web series, the Padmaavat actor has come on board for Ullu App’s upcoming web series titled Panchali. The show, which is touted to be erotica, will feature Goenka playing a wife to not one but five brothers. However, before its release, Panchali has landed into a controversy with the CINTAA and WIFPA.

According to the latest reports, the makers of Panchali were requested to get rid of some scenes that show inappropriate lovemaking and other making out scenes before the show is released on any OTT platform, to which they obliged. The official statement read, “A joint dispute settlement meeting was held at the WIFPA(Western India Film Producers Association) office, wherein Anupriya’s manager, representative of Dreams Images, the producer were present along with CINTAA & WIFPA members, the producer has agreed to delete scenes which show inappropriate lovemaking and other making out scenes before the project is released on any OTT, Anupriya’s manager committed that the artiste will promote the project but not the platform/Channel/OTT, as her commitment is to the project only.”

In the past, a source close to the production team of Panchali revealed some details on the show. The source was quoted as saying, "Panchali is the gruesome and bold series, which is based on an age-old tradition still existing in India which consists of men sharing one wife due to socioeconomic reasons. Goenka will be seen as a young, attractive and manipulative girl, Bhoomi, who had a dark childhood filled with horror and fear. When she grows up, she chooses to marry five brothers. However, the fifth brother, who is educated refuses to marry her. She will later brainwash him to accept her."