Darshana Devi July 04 2019, 11.14 am July 04 2019, 11.14 am

If there’s someone who absolutely nails it when it comes to having no filter for words, it is Kangana Ranaut. Her sister Rangoli Chandel is no less when it comes to speaking her mind either. Rangoli, also Kangana’s protector and chief has been tweeting out against Bollywood biggies for not supporting her sister. Wednesday was no exception. It was just another day when Rangoli took to Twitter to slam another actor -- Tapsee Pannu.

The thing is that Rajkummar Rao, like Kangana Ranaut, is a wonderful performer. But unlike Kangana, Rao actually has the support of the industry. So when the two do a film together it's only natural that they would go out and promote it. When Rajkummar Rao tweeted the link to the film's trailer Varun Dhawan and others sure praised it but they also played it safe. This clearly hasn't gone down too well with Rangoli and hence the latest controversy.

Now Anurag Kashyap has scored quite a few twitter self goals of his own but this time decided to stand up for Tapsee. On Wednesday, Taapsee Pannu lauded Kangana’s Judgementall Hai Kya trailer without (again) taking her name. Rangoli was quick to retweet it by calling her a ‘sasti copy’ for not mentioning Kangana in her tweet. This didn’t go down with Kashyap, who, coming to Taapsee’s aid and slammed Rangoli by calling her ‘really desperate.’ Pannu herself has kept away from Chandel's charge.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's tweet here:

This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #JudgementallHaiKya https://t.co/rpZcn7LHmC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2019

Here's how Rangoli Chandel slammed Taapsee:

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Now, take a look at Anurag Kashyap’s tweet:

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Not one to stand down. Rangoli lined up a battery of tweets. 'Tired of people taking digs at Kangana', she then urged him to not get ‘desperate’ too ‘without understanding the real issue’.

Rangoli Chandel gives it back to Anurag Kashyap

In her next tweet, she stated that Kashyap called Kangana a night back to tell her that Taapsee is her fan and added that Taapsee had, instead, labelled Kangana as an ‘extremist’ earlier. She also called Kangana as someone whom everyone loves to ‘copy’.

Rangoli Chandel slams Anurag Kashyap

Here, Rangoli has referred to an interview of Taapsee back from 2018, when the Manmarziyaan actor had said that she and Kangana are two different people. “I don't think I am that extreme in my opinions, most of the times. That's what I feel. Whatever I've seen little bit of her interviews, I feel she's pretty extreme in whatever she likes it's there and not like, I am not that extreme I feel,” she said.