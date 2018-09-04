image
Tuesday, September 4th 2018
English
Anurag Kashyap clicks daughter Aaliyah in these bored room pictures

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap clicks daughter Aaliyah in these bored room pictures

Kadambari SrivastavaKadambari Srivastava   September 04 2018, 9.22 am
back
Aaliyah KashyapAnurag KashyapBollywoodEntertainmentInstagramInstakids
nextAnushka Sharma has Kohli on her mind during Sui Dhaaga promotions
ALSO READ

What if Nayanthara had rejected Imaikkaa Nodigal? The director answers!

Abhishek Bachchan vs Anurag Kashyap: Blame it on Taapsee Pannu

Exclusive: Nayanthara goes out of her way for Imaikkaa Nodigal