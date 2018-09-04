Anurag Kashyap clicks daughter Aaliyah in these bored room pictures

He is the man who gave us legends like Sardar Khan and the universe of Wasseypur to trip over. A whole lot of memes and appreciations later, Anurag Kashyap is still the man whose creations are heavily anticipated, thanks to the crisp content presented with real facets of life. However, there is one person who seems thoroughly bored in the company of the man, and this has certainly not escaped his notice. It's none other than his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap with whom he was spending some quality time. Anurag took to social media to reveal the same.

Honestly, that's one exasperated father. Although we can't seem to figure out who seems more annoyed, Papa Kashyap or Beta Kashyap. There, there Anurag, the generation gap had to catch up with you, even though you are the coolest of them all. The kids of today are too engrossed in the gadgets anyway, to escape the wrath of reality.

Anurag often shares his adventures with his daughter. Recently, the two went on a vacation and daddy dearie shared many pictures of the same. The two went backpacking to the lanes of Greece and Athens, and boy, the pictures totally gave us the travel bug.