Antara Kashyap July 11 2019, 6.06 pm July 11 2019, 6.06 pm

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap penned a note on Twitter in order to lend his support towards a girl, who has been threatened with her life by her family members. Sakshi Misra, who is the daughter of Bareilly MLA Pappu Bhartaul married Ajitesh Kumar against the wishes of her family. The girl then made a video appealing to her family to leave her alone. Misra said that a group of goons came to their hotel to kill the couple as per he father's orders. Anurag Kashyap expressed his concerns and wrote that the couple must be protected at any cost.

Taking to Twitter, the director wrote that he had shot Mukkabaz in Bareilly and expressed his concern about the girl's life. He also asked his followers to watch the video because the couple was running for their lives. The filmmaker then said that proper action should be taken against her father and the girl and her husband should be protected. Later, he posted another video of the couple where the husband revealed that the girl's family was Brahmin and he was a Dalit and hence the family is trying to find them and kill them for the sake of their honour. He then said that they were lucky to escape from their hotel at the nick of time as the goons had already reached to kill them.

Take a look at Kashyap's tweets below:

This girl .. Daughter of the MLA from Bareilly , where we shot Mukkabaaz .. fears for her life because she married against her family’s wishes. Watch this video. Someone should take action against the man and protect her and her husband . https://t.co/j3ZsyxYyHC — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 11, 2019

Brahman girl of a MLA marries a dalit boy. And they are running for there lives . @Uppolice https://t.co/s1LtcY2Epx — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 11, 2019