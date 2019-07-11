Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap penned a note on Twitter in order to lend his support towards a girl, who has been threatened with her life by her family members. Sakshi Misra, who is the daughter of Bareilly MLA Pappu Bhartaul married Ajitesh Kumar against the wishes of her family. The girl then made a video appealing to her family to leave her alone. Misra said that a group of goons came to their hotel to kill the couple as per he father's orders. Anurag Kashyap expressed his concerns and wrote that the couple must be protected at any cost.
Taking to Twitter, the director wrote that he had shot Mukkabaz in Bareilly and expressed his concern about the girl's life. He also asked his followers to watch the video because the couple was running for their lives. The filmmaker then said that proper action should be taken against her father and the girl and her husband should be protected. Later, he posted another video of the couple where the husband revealed that the girl's family was Brahmin and he was a Dalit and hence the family is trying to find them and kill them for the sake of their honour. He then said that they were lucky to escape from their hotel at the nick of time as the goons had already reached to kill them.
Take a look at Kashyap's tweets below:
In the heart-rendering video, Sakshi is heard saying that she wants to be happy and free. She then asked other politicians from Bareilly to not help her father. She also said that if anything happens to her, her husband or his family she will make sure everyone involved will go to jail. The couple said that they had no option but to take the help of the media as they feared for her life.Honour killing is a social evil in this country, In the six months of 2019, at least seven cases of honour killings have been reported in India. 300 cases were filed over the last three years alone. A huge number of these cases actually go unreported, get hushed or are filed as 'accidents'. We hope that the couple get protected by the authorities and strict action is taken against her family.