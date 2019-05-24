Anurag Kashyap complains to PM Modi about a troll threatening his daughter, calls Ashoke Pandit a 'Moron' too

Darshana Devi May 24 2019, 12.26 pm May 24 2019, 12.26 pm

May 23, 2019, marked the massive victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he won more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Following his humongous triumph, his well-wishers flooded the internet with congratulatory messages for him and his party. Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap poured in his wishes too, but along with it, he also raised a complaint. The filmmaker, who is known for his outspoken nature, wrote about how his daughter is getting threatened by one of the Prime Minister’s followers.

Calling himself PM Modi’s ‘dissenter’, Kashyap, in his tweet, questioned PM Modi about how to deal with people who are celebrating his victory by threatening his daughter Aliyah. He attached a screenshot of the person who commented on Aliyah’s pictures and used cuss words for both her and her father.

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) 23 May 2019

When filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit retweeted Kashyap’s post claiming that the abuser’s Twitter handle seems to be photoshopped as it doesn’t exist, Kashyap lashed out at him too and called him a moron.

We contacted Ashok Pandit for his reaction on the same. He exclusively told in.com, “Your entire reason of sending this tweet to Narendra Modi is not because your daughter is in trouble, it’s basically that you’re trying to tell the world that this country is intolerant which you have been propagating. We are not fools here, the country is also not a fool, and that’s why they have elected Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.”

Pandit also shared a screenshot of Kashyap's message to him with us:

A screenshot of Anurag Kashyap's abusive message to Ashoke Pandit

He further added, “His response to me was with more abusive language. Maybe he was drunk that time and he must be having his w**d which he normally has and he was not even in his senses. So he sends a WhatsApp message to me where he uses more abusive language. I had also written in my first tweet that I’m ready to come with you to the police station because if this man is true, he should be punished to the maximum level. He should not be spared because I have faced the same situation with my daughter. I didn’t complain to the Prime Minister, I went to the police station. The police took action against him. So you normally go to the police and not complain to the Prime Minister. So this intention of his is what I question."