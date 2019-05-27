Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter on social media

Nikita Thakkar May 27 2019, 9.58 am May 27 2019, 9.58 am

Anurag Kashyap called for controversy with his congratulatory post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The head of the Bharatiya Janta Party registered a clear win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap made it a point to wish him on his victory. However, his tweet seemed loaded with sarcasm. He mentioned in his tweet that his daughter Aliyah is being abused and threatened by so-called chowkidars on social media just because her father is not a Modi supporter. He got trolled for his tweet and filmmaker-turned-activist Ashoke Pandit bashed him too. An episode seems to be escalating given that Anurag Kashyap has now registered an FIR against the man harassing his daughter.

The Bombay Velvet director took to Twitter to thank Mumbai Police, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of whom he is now a ‘secure father’. This, however, did not come without an indirect jibe at Ashoke Pandit.

Check out his tweets below:

Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 26, 2019

In.com contacted Ashoke Pandit to get his reaction on Anurag Kashyap’s tweets from a few days ago and he said, “Your (Anurag) entire reason of sending this tweet to Narendra Modi is not because your daughter is in trouble, it’s basically that you’re trying to tell the world that this country is intolerant which you have been propagating. We are not fools here, the country is also not a fool, and that’s why they have elected Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.” He also suggested that Anurag was high on weed while writing the post.

We tried to get in touch in Anurag Kashyap then but he remained unavailable for a comment.

