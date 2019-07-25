Soheib Ahsan July 25 2019, 5.19 pm July 25 2019, 5.19 pm

Politics is something that is discussed and talked about everywhere. Differences in opinions even lead to arguments and disagreements. Unfortunately, things often take an extreme turn when it comes to celebrities getting involved in politics. Anurag Kashyap got into a similar situation when he received a death threat tweet. He wasted no time in tagging the Mumbai Police in the tweet. As has been the case on social media, the police replied instantly stating that their cyber department was on the case. They further asked him to file a complaint at the nearest police station as well.

Check out the tweets below:

The cyber police station has been sent the account details. Request you to file a police complaint at the your nearest police station for legal action to be initiated. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 25, 2019

The threat that Anurag received was from a man who stated that he would be waiting for a chance to see Anurag Kashyap in person adding that he had recently cleaned his rifle and shotgun. This reply came after the director had recently indulged in a few political retweets expressing dissent. Nevertheless, this is not the first time he has had to deal with such a situation. He had also tweeted in May revealing that his daughter had been sent a rape threat. He later tweeted thanking the Mumbai Police for helping him file an FIR for this adding that he now felt more secure as a father. Looks like the police did not scare Anurag's haters enough for them to back off.

Check out the tweet below:

Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 26, 2019