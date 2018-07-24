Anurag Kashyap helping Abhishek Bachchan get back to winning ways

Abhishek Bachchan is one star who has been a part of many blockbusters but with a clause. The actor has been part of many multi-starrer films which have done really well at the box office. The actor’s last solo hit was Guru that had made it to the screens in 2007 and looks like, after a lean period, the actor is all set to smash the box office record with his next. Reportedly, he will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s next Gulab Jaamun with none other than his lady love Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Reports suggest that Abhishek and Aishwarya have finally given their positive nod to feature in Gulab Jaamun. The film had taken a back seat for some time as the actors were not entirely convinced with the film’s script. But now, the film will finally see the light of the day and the cameras will start rolling soon.

Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan have been friends for quite some time now. In fact, Anurag shares a very good rapport with the Bachchans as the director had a cameo in Big B’s Bhootnath. They had also worked together in TV series called Yudh. And looks like after teaming up for Manmarziyaan, Anurag has taken the onus to lift the falling career of junior Bachchan with Gulab Jamun.

Abhishek and Aishwarya were last seen together in 2010 release Raavan and since then, many filmmakers have been trying to bring them together for a film. But it’s only Anurag Kashyap who has emerged victorious.

In past, Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Sarkar Raj, Raavan and Bunty Aur Babli where Aishwarya had a special song Kajraa Re.