Anurag Kashyap: If Shah Rukh Khan scolds me, I will sit in a corner and cry

A little known, however, unbelievable to some, fact is that director Anurag Kashyap and superstar Shah Rukh Khan are good friends. SRK was Anurag’s senior at Delhi University and their friendship goes 20 years back. In a group interview at the ‘India and the world – The Changing Narrative’ film festival, Anurag confessed he won’t leave Bollywood until he has worked with Shah Rukh.

While both Kashyap and Khan occupy different spaces on the cinematic spectrum, Kashyap is keen on working with SRK. Talking at the film festival, organized by writer Anuraadha Tewari, Kashyap revealed that Shah Rukh was supposed to act in Kashyap’s 2007 movie No Smoking. However, the film eventually went to John Abraham. Kashyap also went to SRK with Allwyn Kalicharan, which was later shelved.

“He wanted to do No Smoking and he was very upset when I went away from him. I also went to him with Allwyn Kalicharan. I wanted to do that with him and a big superstar from Hollywood. Everything was almost done but then again (it didn’t happen),” Kashyap said.

However, the Gangs of Wasseypur director stated that he won’t go anywhere until he has worked with Shah Rukh. “But we will work together. I won’t go anywhere without making a film with Shah Rukh Khan,” the director said.

“I will write a film that will lure him. He should be attracted to it, he should be dying to do the film. That’s only when it can happen,” Kashyap added.

However, Kashyap said that he will only approach SRK when “the actor looks at him as a filmmaker and not a junior.”

“He is my senior from university, he has been there like a big brother helping me. Shah Rukh is super successful. When he loves you, he approaches things like, in my struggling years, (he used to tell me), ‘If you do what I tell you to do, your problems will disappear’. But I didn’t want him to make my life, I love him to death,” Kashyap said.

The rebel of Bollywood confessed that SRK is the only person he cannot argue with.

“He is the only guy I can never speak up to. I can fight with the world but him. If he scolds me, l’ll sit in a corner and cry. He is someone I have this love for. He’s the only guy I can’t fight with. He always makes fun of me, bullies me. He says ‘Agar main bolta na woh Wasseypur ka dialogue toh teri picture zyada badi hit ho jaati.’ (If I had spoken the dialogues of Wasseypur, your film would have been a bigger hit) He’s like that. He is super charming, he can charm everyone around him,” Kashyap said.

Incidentally, this is seems as the best time for Kashyap to approach SRK, considering the King is in a mood to experiment. Even though the 2016 movie Fan was a flop, Shah Rukh went through a tremendous transformation for playing the part of Gaurav Chandna - the ‘Jabbra’ fan of Aryan Khanna. With Raees, SRK worked with Rahul Dholakia, who is primarily a parallel cinema director. Now, in Aanand L Rai’s Zero the Badshah is playing a dwarf, which is quite an unconventional role. Perhaps, Shah’s next could be an Anurag Kashyap film.