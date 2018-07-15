Anurag Kashyap is ready to ‘divorce’ Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but only on this condition

Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazudin Siddiqui starrer Sacred games has received positive response from the audiences. The Anurag Kashyap- Vikramaditya Motwane co-directed series has not just impressed the Indian audiences but has been liked by people all over the world. Off all the praises in the series, Anurag and Nawazuddin’s jodi has stood out and their work has been appreciated the most.

Anurag and Nawazuddin have chemistry on and off screen. The two have worked in films like Dev D, Black Friday, Raman Raghav 2.0 but it was the 2012 release Gangs of Wasseypur which got both of them their due recognition in Bollywood and established them.

Recently while interacting with media, Anurag opened up about his work relation with Nawazuddin and said much of his process is “discovering something new” and if he is uncomfortable, he will not resort to repetition. “When Nawaz and I get bored of the collaboration, we will divorce each other. We already know what we have done together so we won’t repeat. If I have something new, I will go to Nawaz, otherwise I won’t,” he adds.

As a director, Kashyap says his aim is not to typecast Siddiqui and the actor “implicitly” trusts his vision. “If I am not adding anything new to Nawaz, then what’s the point? The whole industry takes one person and casts them the same way in every film. They take one hit music director and make him do the same thing for the rest of his life. They do the same with actors and I get very bored with that,” he says. Citing an example, the acclaimed director adds he will never go for the obvious, such as casting Radhika Apte in a role of a Maharashtrian. “As I believe, I must to do something new, interesting,” he said.

Well the collaborations between Anurag and Nawazuddin has been paying off well and we ain’t complaining.