image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Anurag Kashyap no more a board member of MAMI

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap no more a board member of MAMI

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 10 2018, 5.16 pm
back
Anurag KashyapBollywoodMAMIMeTooPhantom FilmsTwitter. EntertainmentVikas Bahl
nextShilpa Shetty is the new Draupadi for Mahabharata!
ALSO READ

Imran Khan: There are more names waiting in the wings against Vikas Bahl 

Vikas Bahl slams Anurag Kashyap and Motwane, calls them opportunists

Exclusive: Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games to be shot down over #MeToo allegations?