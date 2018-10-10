Anurag Kashyap no more a board member of MAMI

A few days ago, it was announced by Anurag Kashyap on Twitter that they are shutting down their production company Phantom Films which was co-owned by Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. This decision was taken as Vikas Bahl was accused for sexually harassing a female employ of the production house. The #MeToo movement has reached India and right now it is at its peak. A lot of other actresses have spoken about how Vikas used to behave with them. And now, Kashyap has once again taken to Twitter to inform his fans that he has stepped down as a board member of MAMI. The filmmaker has also tweeted about a lot of other things.

In the light of the current events , I have decided to step back from my duties as a board member from MAMI until the shadow of doubt of our alleged complicitness in silence and not doing anything about it , is cleared. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

On the other hand I vehemently deny to have stayed silent on the issue & not doing anything about it for years. Can’t explain further to people who don’t understand due process, legalities. Have been resilient through all accusations , keep flinging them my way. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

The accused was named and shamed a long time back. For people who don’t read the details & only the headlines, I have no response. A lot of women work with me and have been around , I am answerable to them & they stand witness to our actions &our struggle to do the right thing. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

Let the purging continue .. it’s as good a time as any for all of us to introspect , look into ourselves and see how we all have been complicit in so much,with our silence, forced by fear of consequence or by choice. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

In more than a year I have questioned myself a lot, reflected on every single date I went to, every interaction of mine with the opposite sex, every encounter all that I could recall. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

And my greatest and simplest learning is that the line of consent is not just defined by “No” , most times it’s before that “No” is uttered. And the line of consent depends on the person that owns the consent. It varies from person to person. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

It’s our conditioning, even for the most woke people. Most of us are still learning , everyone who claims to know what it means , and I talk about us men , we really don’t know . None of us know . It can’t and should not be defined so simply. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

It begins with respecting the individuality and acknowledging the ownership the other has over herself, and continuing awareness of it. My mind has been restless over many day/nights &more I read everyone’s accounts , it keeps adding to it. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

I feel like just apologising for being a man. I use to feel I have come a long way from growing up in a smalltown &today I feel like somehow I am still there. There is so much I really don’t see & also see others around me pretending to see & I feel ,”inko bhi kahan dikhta hai” — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

I was lucky to have had women who slapped me from time to time to turn that boy who at 18 told the girl in his class “ladkiyon ko yeh nahin karna chahiye “ to whoever I have become today.But I also wonder ,why & when did they stopped slapping me and thought it’s enough. It isn’t. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

Anurag has denied the fact that he was silent on the issue and didn’t do anything about it. He has stated in his tweets that the accused (Vikas Bahl) was named and shamed earlier. He has also spoken up about the line of consent. Kashyap has said in one of his tweets that he feels like just apologising for being a man. Anurag has surely given a strong message through his tweets.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta spoke about sexual harassment she faced by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. The actress’ statements have given strength to other women to speak up about the sexual harassment they faced.