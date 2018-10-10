Anurag Kashyap no more a board member of MAMI

A few days ago, it was announced by Anurag Kashyap on Twitter that they are shutting down their production company Phantom Films which was co-owned by Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. This decision was taken as Vikas Bahl was accused for sexually harassing a female employ of the production house. The #MeToo movement has reached India and right now it is at its peak. A lot of other actresses have spoken about how Vikas used to behave with them. And now, Kashyap has once again taken to Twitter to inform his fans that he has stepped down as a board member of MAMI. The filmmaker has also tweeted about a lot of other things.
Anurag has denied the fact that he was silent on the issue and didn’t do anything about it. He has stated in his tweets that the accused (Vikas Bahl) was named and shamed earlier. He has also spoken up about the line of consent. Kashyap has said in one of his tweets that he feels like just apologising for being a man. Anurag has surely given a strong message through his tweets.
The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta spoke about sexual harassment she faced by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. The actress’ statements have given strength to other women to speak up about the sexual harassment they faced.