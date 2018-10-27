Anurag Kashyap on #MeToo: My years of silence were to protect the victim

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is embroiled in a legal battle with his former partner and director Vikas Bahl. It all started after an anonymous woman, who was a former Phantoms employee, accused Bahl of sexual harassing her in Goa during the shooting days of Bombay Velvet. The accuser also stated that she had spoken to Anurag and Vikramaditya Motwane after the horrifying incident took place. When quizzed about the same in a recently held interview with PTI, Anurag replied as saying that his silence was only to ‘protect the victim.’

"I cannot talk much. Because at this moment whatever I say may be misconstrued or can be taken in any which way and can be used here (in this case). All these years of my silence (was) to protect one person, the victim. I will take the consequences and I have voluntarily taken consequences and stepped back from the work. I will not explain my actions. My priority is something else,” he said.

When further asked what his priority was, the Sacred Games director said, "The priority is victim’s peace."

He was also asked to comment on the fact that a lot of women haven’t taken any legal action as yet. He replied saying, "We are still growing up to it, we are still understanding it. Years of anger will come out and then people will come to know what the right way is. We all will take time to understand. I don’t want to say anything further till my non-complicity is proven, I am not qualified to comment on it."

Meanwhile, Bahl filed a defamation case against Anurag, Motwane and the woman. The hearing for the same was held at the Bombay High Court on Thursday.