Anurag Kashyap on Sacred Games controversy : If anyone has any objection, it's their problem

Post Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories, it’s now Netflix’s Sacred Games which is here to break the barrier of conventional cinema. The show, which debuted on July 6, garnered insanely positive reviews from the critics. But even before it could complete its one week run on Netflix, the maker got embroiled in a trouble for allegedly insulting late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the show. Now, Anurag Kashyap, the co-director of the show, has finally opened up on the issue and confessed that it was not the intention of the makers to hurt any political sentiments.

"This series does not in any way target any particular politician. It doesn't talk about Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi per se. This is our point of view on what happened during those times, be it political or religious. If anyone has any objection, it's their problem," Kashyap told India Today TV.

Rajiv Sinha, a Congress leader from Kolkata, had filed a police complaint claiming that they abused the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi calling him fattu, which translated as pu*** in the subtitle. The petition was moved to the Delhi High Court seeking the deletion of the portion. The hearing of the case will be held on Monday, as per the reports.