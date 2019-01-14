Anurag Kashyap supports Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri with hard hitting tweets

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s military film URI: The Surgical Strike is minting loads of moolah at the ticket window. The film, which is based on the 2016 surgical strike, has managed to earn Rs 35.73 crore in just three days. With critics and audiences giving the movie a green flag, now filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also praised Uri and have said that it is not a 'propaganda' film. Despite the film's content being on the controversial side, the flick is surely garnering praises from each and every corner.

Kashyap, in a series of tweets, lauded Vicky's acting skills in the movie and also stated that: war movies are either anti-war like 'come and see' or patriotic. Anurag's every tweet sends out a positive message and gives a clear vision on how he has thoroughly enjoyed the movie. This gesture to simply come out as a filmmaker and defend a film by showing massive support is surely commendable.

I prefer anti war movies any day. But I can’t deny the technical flourishes that “Uri” makes which makes it very believable. Well done team “Uri” and congratulations @vickykaushal09 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 14, 2019

The Jingoism spouted in “Uri” was far lesser than the jingoism I see in American movies or war movies from anywhere across the world. I think we watch everything from the coloured glasses of the time we live in and just don’t trust anyone’s intention. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 14, 2019

For the uninitiated, Vicky has worked with director Anurag Kashyap in Manmarziyaan. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Kaushal in the lead as an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strikes, URI: The Surgical Strike also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The film is based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.